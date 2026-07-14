Global Health News: Ebola Treatment, Mylan's Biocon Stake Sale and More

A summary of current health news covers various global events like the treatment of a US Ebola patient in Germany, Mylan's Biocon stake sale, and health-related legal challenges in India. Other topics include Congo's Ebola outbreak, retired soccer players' brain studies, and FDA's advisory to tighten oversight in the infant-formula sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:29 IST
Global Health News: Ebola Treatment, Mylan's Biocon Stake Sale and More
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In today's health roundup, a U.S. national infected in Congo with the Ebola virus has been admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital, while German authorities confirm the Bundibugyo strain's presence.

Pharmaceutical player Mylan intends to divest a significant shareholding in Indian drugmaker Biocon for an estimated $363 million, as indicated by recent disclosures.

India has moved to quash legal challenges against Adani Group concerning the sale of illegal nicotine products at Mumbai airport, citing crucial health risks.

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