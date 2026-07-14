Global Health News: Ebola Treatment, Mylan's Biocon Stake Sale and More

In today's health roundup, a U.S. national infected in Congo with the Ebola virus has been admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital, while German authorities confirm the Bundibugyo strain's presence.

Pharmaceutical player Mylan intends to divest a significant shareholding in Indian drugmaker Biocon for an estimated $363 million, as indicated by recent disclosures.

India has moved to quash legal challenges against Adani Group concerning the sale of illegal nicotine products at Mumbai airport, citing crucial health risks.