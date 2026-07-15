First H5N1 Bird Flu Case Hits New Zealand

New Zealand has reported its first case of the H5N1 bird flu in a migratory seabird. Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard confirmed no mass wildlife mortality or transmission among wild birds in the country. Additionally, there has been no detection of the virus in domestic poultry populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 09:42 IST
First H5N1 Bird Flu Case Hits New Zealand
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has confirmed its first case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in a migratory seabird, marking a significant development in the nation's biosecurity landscape.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard announced on Wednesday that despite this case, there is no evidence of mass mortality in wild birds or transmission within the country's avian populations.

Importantly, the minister assured the public that there have been no detections of the virus in domestic poultry, providing some relief to the local agriculture sector.

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