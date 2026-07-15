Tragedy at Bangkok Pub: A Deadly Inferno Raises Concerns

A devastating fire at a Bangkok live music pub has claimed 32 lives, raising concerns about safety in entertainment venues. Authorities suggest an electrical short circuit may have sparked the blaze at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub, with potential negligence being investigated. The government plans to tighten safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 09:58 IST
Tragedy at Bangkok Pub: A Deadly Inferno Raises Concerns
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  • Thailand

The death toll from a catastrophic fire at a live music pub in Bangkok has risen to 32, following the deaths of two individuals from their injuries. The Police Hospital confirmed this development on Wednesday. Authorities are currently examining negligence possibilities related to the blaze.

The fire, recorded as one of Thailand's deadliest in recent years, struck the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub situated in the Chatuchak area, late Sunday night. Witnesses recounted an explosion and a swift spread of fire and smoke through the single-storey venue. Thirty people are receiving treatment in city hospitals, with 15 in intensive care. So far, 44 individuals have been discharged.

Officials suspect an electrical short circuit in a ceiling air conditioner may have ignited the fire. They are also investigating if emergency exits were blocked as the government commits to implementing stricter safety regulations, including random inspections. The pub, a popular weekend spot near train stations and malls, was inspected in April. Experts highlight that stage decorations might have fueled the fire, creating extreme heat and toxic smoke that trapped patrons.

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