Hate Crime Shocks Utah: Rise of Islamophobia

A man in Utah was arrested for stabbing a Muslim man, citing the victim's religion as his motivation. The suspect expressed violent intentions towards Muslims. The victim, a kiosk worker, suffered multiple stab wounds. The incident has brought attention to rising Islamophobia in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 09:57 IST
Hate Crime Shocks Utah: Rise of Islamophobia
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  • Country:
  • United States

A frightening incident occurred in Utah, where a man was arrested for the brutal stabbing of a Muslim man, driven by religious hatred, according to court records made public on Tuesday.

The attacker, identified as Peter Michael Larsen, 48, was subdued by bystanders at the Valley Fair Mall before police arrived. He is now facing charges including attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

As the victim undergoes treatment for critical injuries, the attack has sparked widespread condemnation and highlighted the growing concerns over Islamophobia in the United States.

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