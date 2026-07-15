Hate Crime Shocks Utah: Rise of Islamophobia

A frightening incident occurred in Utah, where a man was arrested for the brutal stabbing of a Muslim man, driven by religious hatred, according to court records made public on Tuesday.

The attacker, identified as Peter Michael Larsen, 48, was subdued by bystanders at the Valley Fair Mall before police arrived. He is now facing charges including attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

As the victim undergoes treatment for critical injuries, the attack has sparked widespread condemnation and highlighted the growing concerns over Islamophobia in the United States.