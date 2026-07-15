Bank of Canada Steadies Amid Inflation Jitters

The Bank of Canada is poised to maintain its benchmark rate on Wednesday, addressing concerns over a recent uptick in inflation, which remain under control as economic growth languishes.

Despite Canada's annual inflation crossing the central bank's 3% target in May, mainly due to gasoline price surges, policymakers see no need to alter rates as prices have since moderated. The economy's performance has fluctuated, entering a technical recession in March but recovering robustly in April, diminishing the need for further monetary intervention.

Economists agree that with inflation contained and economic growth sluggish, the rationale for keeping rates unchanged is compelling. The central bank's decision will be accompanied by updated growth and inflation forecasts.