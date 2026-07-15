Balancing Act: Israel's Economic Policy Challenges Ahead of Elections

As Israel approaches its upcoming general election, economic policy takes center stage, with Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron emphasizing the urgent need to balance defense spending with increased investment in education and infrastructure. This call comes as polls indicate potential shifts in political power.

Yaron highlighted that the defense budget has surged to 8% of the nation's GDP, exacerbated by recent conflicts, and underscores the necessity for a comprehensive fiscal approach. He raises concerns about rising national debt and advocates for potential tax increases to manage these challenges effectively.

With a resilient but pressured economy, Israel must navigate inflation and global trade sentiment. Yaron suggests cautious monetary policy, projecting further interest rate reductions, contingent on stable inflation, and highlights the broader socio-economic integration needed for future growth.