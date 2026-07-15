India-UK FTA: A Game Changer for India's Textile Industry
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is set to revitalize India's textile sector by enhancing export competitiveness and generating jobs. Industry insiders believe it will help Indian manufacturers surpass competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam. The agreement is expected to boost exports and reduce tariffs significantly.
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is poised to invigorate the sluggish textile and garment sector in India by enhancing export competitiveness, creating jobs, and strengthening its position against regional competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam, industry representatives informed ANI.
Rangnath Sharda, a key figure in the textile business, expressed optimism about India overtaking these competitors due to the FTA. He highlighted that domestic business would accelerate, offering employment opportunities and bringing workers back to the industry, especially in Surat, a major textile hub in Asia.
Garment manufacturer Takhat Mal Jain noted that the FTA would significantly increase direct exports, particularly traditional garments, by reducing import duties, while Lalit Sharma emphasized the anticipated affordability of Indian garments in the UK market due to the tariff cuts.
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