In a landmark development, British officials have commended India's negotiating team, spearheaded by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, for steering the successful culmination of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Describing the talks as an 'emotional roller coaster', UK representatives highlighted the challenges of balancing speed and substance.

A UK official praised the tenacity and skill of both negotiating teams, jokingly attributing Minister Goyal's success to a blend of political acumen, legal expertise, and the charisma of actor Shahrukh Khan. This collaborative effort resulted in a 'brilliant deal' for both nations.

Despite no fixed economic targets for the first year, officials are optimistic about a long-term increase in bilateral trade by over 25 billion pounds annually. This significant expansion is poised to enhance current trade figures and fortify economic ties, with distinctions maintained regarding the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.