India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Breakthrough in Bilateral Relations

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement, led by Piyush Goyal, concluded successfully despite emotional negotiations. The deal is anticipated to elevate bilateral trade by over 25 billion pounds annually, significantly enhancing economic relations. Officials acknowledge India's skilled negotiating team and note ongoing sensitivity to India's extradition concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:53 IST
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Breakthrough in Bilateral Relations
UK officials praise Piyush Goyal on success of India-UK FTA. (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark development, British officials have commended India's negotiating team, spearheaded by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, for steering the successful culmination of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Describing the talks as an 'emotional roller coaster', UK representatives highlighted the challenges of balancing speed and substance.

A UK official praised the tenacity and skill of both negotiating teams, jokingly attributing Minister Goyal's success to a blend of political acumen, legal expertise, and the charisma of actor Shahrukh Khan. This collaborative effort resulted in a 'brilliant deal' for both nations.

Despite no fixed economic targets for the first year, officials are optimistic about a long-term increase in bilateral trade by over 25 billion pounds annually. This significant expansion is poised to enhance current trade figures and fortify economic ties, with distinctions maintained regarding the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

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