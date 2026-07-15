World Bank Approves $120 Million for Burkina Faso Resilience Project

The World Bank has approved $120 million in financing to help Burkina Faso expand economic opportunities for vulnerable communities, strengthen social protection and improve resilience to future shocks. The five-year programme is supported by a $100 million International Development Association (IDA) credit and a $20 million grant from the Sahel Adaptive Social Protection Program.

The new initiative marks the renewal of the World Bank Group's partnership with the Government of Burkina Faso in the social protection sector and builds on a decade of progress made through the Burkina Naong Sa Ya ("Ending Poverty") Social Safety Nets Project, which supported more than one million people between 2014 and 2024.

Project targets vulnerable households and displaced communities

Known as the Burkina Faso Economic Opportunities for Resilience Project, the programme will support the country's National Social Protection Strategy (2024-2028) and the newly introduced Economic Empowerment Support Program for Poor and Vulnerable Households.

The project is expected to benefit around 120,000 people, including internally displaced persons and returnees. It will focus on improving access to livelihoods, strengthening food security, expanding skills development and supporting better nutrition and healthcare. Women's economic empowerment will receive special attention through initiatives designed to increase access to productive assets and income-generating opportunities.

The programme also aims to help vulnerable families become more resilient to climate-related disasters and other economic shocks by combining social assistance with measures that encourage long-term self-reliance.

Stronger social protection system to improve service delivery

A key part of the project involves strengthening Burkina Faso's national social protection system by improving coordination, expanding the country's social registry and integrating it with other important databases, including records for internally displaced persons and the national health insurance system. Officials believe this will make it easier to identify eligible beneficiaries and ensure assistance reaches those who need it most.

World Bank Country Manager for Burkina Faso Hamoud Abdel Wedoud Kamil said the project reflects continued support for the government's efforts to build a more coordinated and effective social protection system while creating more and better employment opportunities.

Trina Haque, the World Bank's Regional Practice Director for Western and Central Africa, said the programme combines immediate social support with long-term economic investments. She explained that improving access to food, education, healthcare, financial services and productive assets will help families build stronger livelihoods and improve their quality of life over time.