BJP Intensifies Campaign Against Punjab's Controversial Land Policy

The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon, is ramping up its campaign against the Punjab Government's alleged anti-farmer Land Pooling Policy. Dhillon visited affected farmers, criticizing the government for coercion and unfulfilled promises, while affirming BJP's support for the farmers' cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:14 IST
BJP Intensifies Campaign Against Punjab's Controversial Land Policy
BJP Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a vigorous campaign against Punjab's controversial Land Pooling Policy, accused of being anti-farmer by the party. BJP Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon took his support straight to the affected farmers' fields in Patton village, Mohali district, listening to grievances and pledging the party's full support. Farmers recounted their ordeal, expressing their unwillingness to surrender the land that provides their livelihood, despite government pressure.

Farmers disclosed that earlier acquired lands by GMADA and PUDA have not reached promised development, with compensations still pending. Furthermore, they lamented unkept promises of electricity motor connections, further eroding trust in the AAP Government. In an on-ground show of allegiance, they welcomed Dhillon's solidarity and support in these trying times.

Dhillon vehemently criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP leadership, alleging the Land Pooling Policy is a guise for a large-scale land grab. He warned against repeated government attempts to revive the policy with fresh promises. Asserting strong opposition, Dhillon pledged BJP's resistance to any unjust sacrifice of farmers' land under this 'black policy.'

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