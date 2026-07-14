Egypt Expands Military's Economic Role with New Legislation

Egypt's parliament has recently given its final nod to a significant law that formalizes the broadening powers of the military-linked Future of Egypt Authority, marking its transformation into the country's most influential economic body. The law places the authority under the direct oversight of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

This development has occurred amid ongoing pressure from the International Monetary Fund, which urges Egypt to balance the competitive scales between private enterprises and state or military-run companies. These entities have been criticized for receiving undue advantages such as tax breaks and access to prime land resources.

Passage of the bill comes after thorough parliamentary discussions and adjustments, culminating in a law that consolidates several functions related to planning and investment under a single entity. Despite some legislators voicing reservations, the legislation is set to undergo presidential ratification next.