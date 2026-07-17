Democracy and Dissent: Hunger Strike at Jantar Mantar Draws Political Attention

In a politically charged atmosphere, Congress leader Pawan Khera visited hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Friday. Wangchuk, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, persisted with his hunger strike despite concerns over his declining health.

Khera, addressing the media post-meeting, emphasized peaceful protest as a constitutional right, stating, "In a democracy, peaceful protest is a constitutional right. When citizens undertake a fast to be heard, the duty of the government is to listen -- not look away. That is Raj Dharma." He further drew parallels with past governments that engaged with dissenting voices.

The strike has garnered attention from various political figures, including Delhi's ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who expressed their support for Wangchuk's call for educational reforms. The Delhi High Court has ordered regular medical monitoring of Wangchuk, acknowledging the critical nature of every citizen's life amidst this prolonged protest.