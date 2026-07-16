EU Court Upholds Catalonia Amnesty Law Boosting Spanish Government

The EU Court of Justice ruled that a Spanish amnesty law for those involved in Catalonia's separatist movement does not breach EU rules, supporting Spain's government and Catalan allies. The court clarified the limits of member states' powers in adopting amnesty laws, although it opposed certain obligations on Spanish courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:15 IST
EU Court Upholds Catalonia Amnesty Law Boosting Spanish Government
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  • Spain

The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that a contested Spanish law granting amnesty to individuals involved in Catalonia's separatist movement does not violate EU regulations. This decision provides a significant boost to the Spanish government and its Catalan allies.

Approved in 2024, the amnesty law formed part of an agreement between Spain's ruling Socialist Party and Catalan separatist groups, thus securing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's hold on power in 2023. The conservative opposition's attempts to block the deal were unsuccessful. The ruling clarifies the parameters of member states' abilities to enact amnesty laws while remaining compliant with EU rules.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) determined that EU law does not obstruct the Spanish amnesty law, affirming that its enactment falls within member states' jurisdiction. However, the court disapproved of one provision that mandates Spanish courts to lift certain responsibilities within a short period if awaiting the CJEU's decision.

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