EU Court Upholds Catalonia Amnesty Law Boosting Spanish Government

The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that a contested Spanish law granting amnesty to individuals involved in Catalonia's separatist movement does not violate EU regulations. This decision provides a significant boost to the Spanish government and its Catalan allies.

Approved in 2024, the amnesty law formed part of an agreement between Spain's ruling Socialist Party and Catalan separatist groups, thus securing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's hold on power in 2023. The conservative opposition's attempts to block the deal were unsuccessful. The ruling clarifies the parameters of member states' abilities to enact amnesty laws while remaining compliant with EU rules.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) determined that EU law does not obstruct the Spanish amnesty law, affirming that its enactment falls within member states' jurisdiction. However, the court disapproved of one provision that mandates Spanish courts to lift certain responsibilities within a short period if awaiting the CJEU's decision.