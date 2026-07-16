Ukrainian Black Sea Ports Remain Operational Amid Challenges

As of Thursday morning, two out of Ukraine's three Black Sea ports are operating normally, according to Ukrainain state railway Ukrzaliznytsia. The port of Chornomorsk, however, has sharply reduced its grain intake.

The company reported that the security situation at the ports is deteriorating. For two weeks, enemy forces have continuously targeted port infrastructure, exacerbating challenges for Ukraine's grain exports.

Despite these conditions, 901,300 metric tons of grain have been sent towards the ports since the start of the month, although this is lower than figures from the previous month.