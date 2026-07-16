In a move that has sparked public outcry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed reformist Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, prompting lawmakers to vote on a new wartime government led by energy executive Sergii Koretskyi.

The decision has ignited protests in Kyiv, with over a thousand citizens rallying outside Zelenskiy's office, accusing him of undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities and leadership.

As the nation faces continued Russian advances, Zelenskiy's leadership is under scrutiny, with critics pointing to his exclusion of Fedorov as a diplomatic misstep amidst ongoing military challenges.