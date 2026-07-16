Protests Erupt in Kyiv Over Fedorov's Ouster Amid Zelnsky's Government Shake-Up

Ukrainian lawmakers are set to vote on a new government following the controversial dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. His exclusion has sparked public anger and protests, as President Zelenskiy faces criticism over his leadership amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 13:32 IST
Protests Erupt in Kyiv Over Fedorov's Ouster Amid Zelnsky's Government Shake-Up
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  • Ukraine

In a move that has sparked public outcry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed reformist Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, prompting lawmakers to vote on a new wartime government led by energy executive Sergii Koretskyi.

The decision has ignited protests in Kyiv, with over a thousand citizens rallying outside Zelenskiy's office, accusing him of undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities and leadership.

As the nation faces continued Russian advances, Zelenskiy's leadership is under scrutiny, with critics pointing to his exclusion of Fedorov as a diplomatic misstep amidst ongoing military challenges.

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