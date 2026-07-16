Global Markets React Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Dynamics

European markets saw a dip on Thursday amid ongoing volatility in Asia's tech-heavy sectors and benign U.S. inflation data, keeping the dollar and government bond yields stable. Meanwhile, the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran pushed oil prices higher.

Taiwan's TSMC reported exceptional results, yet South Korea's KOSPI dropped by 6%. Despite a strong first half of the year, the index fell nearly 20% this month due to growing doubts. Europe's STOXX 600 also fell, with tech gains from Amsterdam's ASML offset by losses in utilities and telecoms.

Oil prices continued to rise following U.S. actions against Iran, emphasizing heightened tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude increased to $84.50 a barrel in London, marking an 11% rise for the week. Market volatility persists as analysts struggle with pricing the AI trade's future sustainability.