Digital Mischief: Hackers Sentenced for London Cyberattack

Two British hackers, Thalha Jubair and Owen Flowers, were sentenced to a combined 11 years for launching a costly cyberattack on TfL in 2024. The attack was attributed to the group 'Scattered Spider.' Flowers also targeted U.S. health systems, leading to swift legal consequences for both individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:22 IST
Digital Mischief: Hackers Sentenced for London Cyberattack
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In a landmark case, two young British hackers were sentenced for their roles in a damaging 2024 cyberattack on London's public transport, which resulted in a £29 million loss.

Thalha Jubair, 20, and Owen Flowers, 18, admitted guilt, confessing to hacking TfL, alongside being linked to the notorious 'Scattered Spider' group.

Judge Mark Turner handed down the sentences, highlighting their reckless motivations while Flowers faced additional charges for targeting U.S. health systems.

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