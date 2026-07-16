Digital Mischief: Hackers Sentenced for London Cyberattack

In a landmark case, two young British hackers were sentenced for their roles in a damaging 2024 cyberattack on London's public transport, which resulted in a £29 million loss.

Thalha Jubair, 20, and Owen Flowers, 18, admitted guilt, confessing to hacking TfL, alongside being linked to the notorious 'Scattered Spider' group.

Judge Mark Turner handed down the sentences, highlighting their reckless motivations while Flowers faced additional charges for targeting U.S. health systems.