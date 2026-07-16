Finance Teams Eye AI for Insights Despite Integrity Concerns
A global report reveals that while AI's role in finance expands, 93% of finance professionals are skeptical about its accuracy and transparency. Finance must evolve from traditional roles to leaders in strategic insights, as organizations increasingly rely on AI-enhanced decision-making. Investment in skills and governance is crucial.
As finance teams embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance decision-making, a recent report finds that 93% of finance professionals remain wary of AI-generated insights. The study, conducted by ACCA and CA ANZ, highlights concerns over the integrity, transparency, and biases associated with AI results. Such findings underscore a need for robust governance and skill enhancement as AI integration accelerates within the sector.
The report emphasizes a pivotal shift for finance functions, from merely reporting historical data to offering forward-looking insights that add enterprise-wide strategic value. With AI playing a core role in finance analysis, the call is for strategic utilization to drive business value rather than automating inefficiencies, thereby transforming finance teams into proactive leaders.
The study also notes an increased reliance on real-time data, with over 60% of finance teams utilizing it more in recent years. Despite this advancement, challenges such as poor data quality and skills shortages hinder effective AI use. A significant skills gap persists, with 72% of professionals having only basic AI abilities, prompting a focus on training and governance to ensure ethical and effective AI adoption.