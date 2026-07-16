NHTSA Rejects Tesla Petition Over Headlight Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Thursday its decision to deny a 2024 petition from Tesla seeking to avoid a recall of vehicles with potentially hazardous headlights.

Tesla had argued that the issue of the headlights possibly exceeding maximum lighting levels was trivial and did not warrant a formal recall or customer notification.

In contrast, NHTSA maintained that there is an increased risk of glare, justifying the recall of approximately 19,900 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from the 2017-2023 model years.