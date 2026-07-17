Hudson Helicopter Tragedy: Bird Strike Confirmed by NTSB

The NTSB confirmed a bird strike as the cause of a helicopter crash into New York City's Hudson River in April 2025, killing six onboard, including a Spanish family of five. The accident highlighted concerns among regulators, leading to increased safety restrictions on helicopter flights nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:26 IST
Hudson Helicopter Tragedy: Bird Strike Confirmed by NTSB
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The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Thursday its discovery of evidence pointing to a bird strike as the cause of a fatal helicopter crash in New York City's Hudson River in April 2025. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of all six occupants, among them a Spanish family of five.

The Bell 206L-4 tourist helicopter, which was providing scenic flights around Manhattan, collided with a bird before the crash. The NTSB report mentioned multiple witnesses who heard unusual 'bangs' and 'pops' from the helicopter prior to its descent into the river.

In light of this and similar accidents, aviation authorities have tightened safety protocols for helicopter operations. This includes permanent restrictions on helicopter traffic near key locations such as Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport.

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