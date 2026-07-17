U.S.-Brazil Tensions: Pix Payment System Under Scrutiny
The U.S. has raised questions about Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, resulting in a 25% tariff announcement on imports from Brazil. Despite these tensions, Gabriel Galipolo, chief of Brazil's central bank, confirmed that Pix will remain free and open for engagement with other central banks.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's central bank has criticized the U.S. for using questions about its instant payment system, Pix, as leverage to announce a 25% tariff on Brazilian imports.
Gabriel Galipolo, head of the central bank, stated that despite the new tariffs, the Pix system will continue to operate at no cost.
Furthermore, Brazil remains committed to collaborating with international financial institutions, Galipolo assured in a Brasilia press conference.