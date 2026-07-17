Dollar Gains Amid Global Economic Tensions and Market Volatility

The dollar maintained its gains against major currencies on Thursday, recovering from a near one-month low due to expectations of a resilient U.S. economy. The Federal Reserve's decision to keep rates steady and fluctuations in oil prices are also influencing market movements.

U.S. economic indicators, such as falling unemployment benefit filings and a marginal increase in retail sales in June, suggest continued stability. Consequently, the U.S. dollar remains an attractive safe haven, especially as geopolitical tensions, like the U.S.-Iran conflict, persist.

Market analysts expect measured gains for the dollar, Treasury yields, and oil prices, with ECB's interest rate decisions and energy costs impacting the euro zone economy. The ongoing global economic climate requires close monitoring as potential rate hikes loom.