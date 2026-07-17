Global Chip Rout: Asian Markets Reeling, Europe Braces for Turbulence

The global chip market is experiencing widespread volatility, impacting Asian stocks and setting a rough tone for European markets. Taiwan's TSMC reported a 77% earnings growth, but shares fell 4%, reflecting investor skepticism.

European markets are poised for a challenging start, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures down 0.9% and DAX futures decreasing by 0.6%. Investors are pulling back from semiconductor trades due to concerns over extensive AI expenditure.

In the U.S., former President Trump's renewed criticism of China's electoral interference could unsettle bilateral relations. Meanwhile, Middle East tensions escalate as Iran targets U.S. facilities and China enacts new investment quotas amidst a crackdown on capital flows.