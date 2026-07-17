India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Train: A Leap Towards Green Railways

India launches its first indigenous hydrogen-powered train, marking a significant step in green transportation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The entire technology, including the propulsion system, is developed domestically, reinforcing India's engineering capabilities. This innovation is key to achieving self-reliance in green energy and positioning India as a global exporter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:38 IST
India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Train: A Leap Towards Green Railways
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, India's maiden hydrogen-powered train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jind, as announced by Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. This pioneering venture highlights India's engineering prowess with a fully indigenous propulsion system.

Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of self-reliance in green energy, stating, "Developing hydrogen as a new fuel for transportation under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is pivotal. The railways gain immensely as the technology was crafted entirely on home soil, granting India full intellectual property rights."

The train harnesses hydrogen fuel cells, converting water to power and undergoing exhaustive safety tests. Recognized globally, this technological milestone positions India alongside nations like China and the US in advancing hydrogen rail transport, paving the way for future exports and underlining Indian Railways' commitment to sustainable innovation.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026