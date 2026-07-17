India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Train: A Leap Towards Green Railways

In a landmark achievement for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, India's maiden hydrogen-powered train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jind, as announced by Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. This pioneering venture highlights India's engineering prowess with a fully indigenous propulsion system.

Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of self-reliance in green energy, stating, "Developing hydrogen as a new fuel for transportation under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is pivotal. The railways gain immensely as the technology was crafted entirely on home soil, granting India full intellectual property rights."

The train harnesses hydrogen fuel cells, converting water to power and undergoing exhaustive safety tests. Recognized globally, this technological milestone positions India alongside nations like China and the US in advancing hydrogen rail transport, paving the way for future exports and underlining Indian Railways' commitment to sustainable innovation.