Indian Stock Indices Surge Amid IT Rally; Oil, Gold Prices Fluctuate

Friday saw Indian stock indices rise with Sensex and Nifty opening strong, driven by IT stocks. While oil prices climbed due to US-Iran tensions, gold rebounded despite weekly declines. Experts highlight Nifty's consolidation and geopolitical influences on market sentiment, urging cautious trading amid volatile conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:34 IST
Indian Stock Indices Surge Amid IT Rally; Oil, Gold Prices Fluctuate
A view of the newly renovated NSE atrium (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On Friday morning, Indian benchmark indices opened with a robust start, fueled largely by a rally in IT stocks. The Sensex surged by over 400 points, trading at approximately 77,631.76, a 0.58% increase. Meanwhile, the Nifty held steady above the 24,100 mark, recording a rise of 116.10 points or 0.48% during early trading hours.

Among sectoral movements, Nifty IT emerged as the standout performer, advancing by 1.89% in morning trading. In contrast, Nifty Pharma and Healthcare faced downward pressure. Major gainers on the BSE included Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HCL Tech, while significant losses were noted for companies like Sun Pharma and NTPC.

In the global market, oil prices recorded an uptick as tensions escalated between the United States and Iran, threatening supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude saw a rise of USD 1.05, or 1.25%, settling at USD 85.28 per barrel. Gold prices, while rebounding, were set for their largest weekly drop in six weeks. Analysts advise caution, emphasizing crucial index support levels and global dependencies influencing market dynamics.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026