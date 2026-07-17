Indian Stock Indices Surge Amid IT Rally; Oil, Gold Prices Fluctuate

On Friday morning, Indian benchmark indices opened with a robust start, fueled largely by a rally in IT stocks. The Sensex surged by over 400 points, trading at approximately 77,631.76, a 0.58% increase. Meanwhile, the Nifty held steady above the 24,100 mark, recording a rise of 116.10 points or 0.48% during early trading hours.

Among sectoral movements, Nifty IT emerged as the standout performer, advancing by 1.89% in morning trading. In contrast, Nifty Pharma and Healthcare faced downward pressure. Major gainers on the BSE included Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HCL Tech, while significant losses were noted for companies like Sun Pharma and NTPC.

In the global market, oil prices recorded an uptick as tensions escalated between the United States and Iran, threatening supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude saw a rise of USD 1.05, or 1.25%, settling at USD 85.28 per barrel. Gold prices, while rebounding, were set for their largest weekly drop in six weeks. Analysts advise caution, emphasizing crucial index support levels and global dependencies influencing market dynamics.