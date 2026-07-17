Supreme Court to Review Somnath Bharti's Plea Against Satish Upadhyay's Delhi Election Win

The Supreme Court will examine AAP leader Somnath Bharti's plea contesting BJP's Satish Upadhyay's 2025 election win in Malviya Nagar. Bharti alleges corrupt practices and defects in his petition led to dismissal by the High Court. Allegations involve vote manipulation and non-disclosure of election expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:24 IST
Supreme Court to Review Somnath Bharti's Plea Against Satish Upadhyay's Delhi Election Win
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a petition by Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti contesting the election victory of BJP's Satish Upadhyay in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear Bharti's plea in detail, examining allegations of electoral malpractices.

Appearing for Bharti, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the High Court had dismissed Bharti's case on erroneous grounds, specifically his failure to include Congress candidate Jitender Kumar Kochar as a necessary party. Bharti's challenge to the High Court’s January 17 decision, which upheld Upadhyay’s win, is now before the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court previously rejected Bharti's petition due to what it termed a 'fatal legal defect.' Bharti claims Upadhyay engaged in corrupt electoral practices, such as voter list manipulation and non-disclosure of election expenses, while alleging Upadhyay funded Kochar’s campaign to split votes.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026