Supreme Court to Review Somnath Bharti's Plea Against Satish Upadhyay's Delhi Election Win
The Supreme Court will examine AAP leader Somnath Bharti's plea contesting BJP's Satish Upadhyay's 2025 election win in Malviya Nagar. Bharti alleges corrupt practices and defects in his petition led to dismissal by the High Court. Allegations involve vote manipulation and non-disclosure of election expenses.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has agreed to review a petition by Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti contesting the election victory of BJP's Satish Upadhyay in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear Bharti's plea in detail, examining allegations of electoral malpractices.
Appearing for Bharti, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the High Court had dismissed Bharti's case on erroneous grounds, specifically his failure to include Congress candidate Jitender Kumar Kochar as a necessary party. Bharti's challenge to the High Court’s January 17 decision, which upheld Upadhyay’s win, is now before the Supreme Court.
The Delhi High Court previously rejected Bharti's petition due to what it termed a 'fatal legal defect.' Bharti claims Upadhyay engaged in corrupt electoral practices, such as voter list manipulation and non-disclosure of election expenses, while alleging Upadhyay funded Kochar’s campaign to split votes.
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