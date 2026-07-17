Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects and India's First Hydrogen Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several infrastructure projects worth Rs 14,700 crore in Haryana. This includes the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and India's pioneering hydrogen train. The projects aim to boost connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance healthcare access, and mark progress towards sustainable transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:28 IST
Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects and India's First Hydrogen Train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Haryana CM Nayab Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant boost to infrastructure and transportation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects worth approximately Rs 14,700 crore in Jind, Haryana. The event, which took place at Eklavya Stadium, saw the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The centerpiece of these projects is the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. Spanning 157.92 km, the expressway aims to slash travel times between key destinations. Its development is expected to alleviate congestion on the NH-44, stimulate tourism, and enhance regional industrial growth.

Highlighting India's commitment to sustainable mobility, Modi flagged off the nation's first hydrogen-powered train - a landmark innovative step in green transportation. This hydrogen-fueled train employs cutting-edge technology and reinforces India's journey toward low-emission travel solutions.

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