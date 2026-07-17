Taiwan Diplomacy Under Siege: Navigating Global Challenges
Taiwan's diplomatic challenges escalate as Papua New Guinea closes its Taipei office. Amid growing pressure from China, Taiwan continues efforts to maintain international ties. Few countries recognize Taiwan formally, complicating its diplomatic landscape. The Pacific remains a hotbed of diplomatic rivalry between Taiwan and China.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan is facing heightened diplomatic challenges as China continues to exert pressure on the island, according to Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim. This follows Papua New Guinea's decision to close Taipei's representative office, a move applauded by Beijing and criticized by Taipei.
Papua New Guinea, which has official relations with China, announced the closure alongside praise from China, reducing Taiwan's already limited field of diplomatic alliances. Only 12 countries, including Palau, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, maintain formal ties with Taiwan.
Despite setbacks, Taiwan remains determined to build alliances and expand its international presence. The Pacific region, a focal point for Taiwan-China diplomatic tensions, has seen Taiwan persistently engaged in fostering global cooperation despite limited recognition.