Taiwan is facing heightened diplomatic challenges as China continues to exert pressure on the island, according to Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim. This follows Papua New Guinea's decision to close Taipei's representative office, a move applauded by Beijing and criticized by Taipei.

Papua New Guinea, which has official relations with China, announced the closure alongside praise from China, reducing Taiwan's already limited field of diplomatic alliances. Only 12 countries, including Palau, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, maintain formal ties with Taiwan.

Despite setbacks, Taiwan remains determined to build alliances and expand its international presence. The Pacific region, a focal point for Taiwan-China diplomatic tensions, has seen Taiwan persistently engaged in fostering global cooperation despite limited recognition.