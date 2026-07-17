BJP Protests Against Bidadi Township, Calls It a 'Political Real Estate Scheme'

Karnataka's BJP, led by R Ashoka, opposes the Bidadi township project, labeling it a 'real estate project' driven by political interests. BJP claims the Congress is behind the project for electoral gains and supports farmers resisting land acquisition. The party pledges to halt the project if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:21 IST
BJP Protests Against Bidadi Township, Calls It a 'Political Real Estate Scheme'
Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, has raised objections against the proposed Bidadi township project, describing it as a 'real estate project' fueled by political motives. At a BJP-led protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park, Ashoka criticized the state government for ignoring the concerns of farmers who are resisting land acquisition for the development.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress party was using the Bidadi project for electoral purposes, suggesting a financial arrangement benefiting the party, ahead of upcoming state elections. He emphasized the agricultural value of the land, highlighting the presence of over 11 lakh trees and various crops, asserting that farmers preferred to maintain their lands for farming rather than urban development.

Additionally, Ashoka criticized Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for exhibiting 'double standards' regarding the land acquisition, citing discrepancies in public announcements and actions. He claimed the project prioritizes monetary gains over public interest and warned that BJP, if elected, would terminate the township plans. Concerned BJP leaders, including MLAs and MPs, organized a sit-in at Freedom Park, condemning the government's alleged ties with a 'land mafia' and urging focus on existing layouts.

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