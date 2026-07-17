Desperate Search Efforts Underway for Boeing 737's Black Boxes After Tragic Sea Crash

Relatives of the five crew members aboard a Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Pakistan's coast are calling for international assistance in the search for the flight recorders. The accident involves a K2 Airways freighter, which went down in the Arabian Sea on July 7.

Debris was found shortly after the crash, but experts note that recovering the crucial black boxes from depths of 3,000 meters likely requires costly foreign aid. Time is of the essence, as the locator beacons may soon stop transmitting.

Despite reported navigational system issues before the crash, no public updates have been provided for a week, prompting calls for a transparent investigation. The incident echoes past aviation disasters where mechanical failures led to tragic outcomes.