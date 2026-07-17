Symbiosis Institute Marks 34 Years of Excellence in Management Education

The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune, a notable name in management education, marked its 34th Foundation Day on July 10, 2026. The event, held in the institute's auditorium, saw participation from leadership, faculty, and students, celebrating over three decades of educational excellence. Established in 1992 by Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, SIIB has emerged as a premier business school under the guidance of Pro Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar and Vice Chancellor Dr. R. Raman, offering specialized MBA programs that meet global standards.

Throughout the years, SIIB has grown its reputation through a commitment to value-based and globally relevant education. Its MBA in International Business is NBA-accredited, a testament to its rigorous curriculum and quality. The institute's Agribusiness and Sustainability Management programs address sectors pivotal to India's economy and environment, reinforcing SIIB's role in shaping future business leaders equipped with critical insights and practical skills.

The 34th Foundation Day was also a celebration of SIIB's strengthening ties with industry and research entities. Collaborations with organizations like the BAIF Development Research Foundation and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) have expanded learning opportunities for students. The occasion was enriched with traditional ceremonies, soulful music performances, and culminated in a vote of thanks, celebrating SIIB's legacy and forward-looking vision in management education.