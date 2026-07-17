India Charts Bold Path to $691 Billion Bioeconomy by 2035

India is poised for a biotechnology revolution as it transitions from fragmented programs to a comprehensive roadmap of six mission-driven national initiatives, reveals NITI Aayog. Targeting a USD 691 billion bioeconomy by 2035, the roadmap emphasizes advances in healthcare, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, and disease surveillance.

The National BioMissions aim to enhance India's capabilities in fields like advanced therapeutics, climate-resilient agriculture, synthetic biology, and pandemic preparedness. This ambitious agenda includes missions such as GeneIndia for affordable gene therapies and AgriBio 2.0 for climate-resilient crops, showcasing a commitment to innovation and global competitiveness.

Supporting this initiative, the roadmap recommends establishing various councils and forums to streamline coordination and commercialization. It also suggests a BioEconomy Growth Fund and regulatory reforms aimed at decreasing import dependence, boosting exports, and elevating India as a pivotal biotech hub.