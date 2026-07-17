Japan's Ruling Party Raises Concerns Over Private Equity Collusion

Japan's ruling party has sounded the alarm over potential collusion between activist investors and buyout funds, raising the possibility of compromised fairness in the capital markets.

In recently drafted policy proposals, a corporate governance project team within the Liberal Democratic Party highlighted suspicions of activists collaborating with private equity to take companies private. This behavior, they argue, could threaten corporate value and legal fairness. While no specific instances were cited, concerns reflect a growing backlash from companies facing pressure from such investors.

Japan has become a hotspot for activist investing outside the U.S., with private equity deal volume surging 47.8% last year to $42 billion. Proposed measures include tightening rules around shareholder proposals and imposing restrictions on speculative trading, drawing inspiration from U.S. laws. The discussion also mentioned appraisal-rights claims amid cases like Toyota Motor's buyout of Toyota Industries.