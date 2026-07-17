Delhi Police Arrests Bangladeshi National Disguised as Transgender Woman for Illegal Activities

In a significant operation, Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old Bangladeshi national posing as a transgender woman to conduct illegal activities in the national capital. The suspect, identified as Md Abdul Alim, was detained by the Foreigner Cell in the North-West District during an early morning operation on July 14, 2026, near NS Mandi, Jahangirpuri.

Acting on precise intelligence, the police intercepted Alim, who appeared suspicious in the area. He failed to produce valid Indian travel or identity documents, and further investigation revealed his true nationality as Bangladeshi from Mokampur village, Khulna district. Alim admitted to undergoing Gender-Affirming Surgery and adopting heavy makeup, sarees, salwar suits, and feminine mannerisms to disguise himself mainly during nighttime for illicit purposes.

Authorities recovered a smartphone featuring the banned IMO application and images of his national identity documents. The operation, led by SI Sapan and overseen by Inspector Vipin Kumar, under ACP Ranjeet Dhaka, resulted in Alim's case being forwarded to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation. This arrest aligns with Delhi Police's ongoing effort to combat illegal immigration.