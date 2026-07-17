PV Sindhu Advances to Japan Open Semi-Finals Amidst Unexpected Walkover

In an unexpected turn at the Japan Open 2026, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the semi-finals after receiving a walkover from Japan’s former world champion Nozomi Okuhara. The much-anticipated quarter-final clash was called off before it began, as Okuhara withdrew, as reported by Olympics.com.

Currently ranked world No. 10, Sindhu will face world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China next. Chen, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist, poses a significant challenge for Sindhu in the women's singles semi-finals. Sindhu secured her spot among the final eight by defeating world No. 5 Han Yue of China earlier in the competition.

The upcoming match marks a daunting task for the Indian shuttler, who has lost her last four encounters with Chen since her 2019 victory at the BWF World Championships. Meanwhile, Chen has enjoyed a strong 2026 season, consistently reaching semi-finals in BWF World Tour events and claiming victory at the Indonesia Masters.

For Sindhu, this will be her third semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour in 2026, having reached this stage in both the Malaysia Open and the Australia Open earlier. Despite her commendable run, she remains in pursuit of her first final appearance this season, with her last title secured at the 2024 Syed Modi International.

With other Indian players exiting early - Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty in singles, and men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrawing due to injury - Sindhu stands as India's sole representative advancing in the tournament.