Asian Markets Tumble As Global Tech Stocks Face Correction

Amid a global downturn, Asian markets nosedived on Friday, led by sharp declines in Japan and Taiwan's equity benchmarks, hitting losses up to 6%.

The influential Nikkei 225 index of Japan has now slipped into correction territory, having tumbled more than 10% from its peak on June 25. The decline marks heightened investor wariness over the sustainability of burgeoning AI investments, fueled by leveraged loans.

Financial analysts indicate that the selloff reflects anticipated corrections and profit-taking within AI stocks, amid overarching fears of an investment bubble within the sector. While investors eye sustainable trajectories, others worry about an imminent worsening if U.S. markets continue to plummet.