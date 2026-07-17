European Markets Waver Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Selloff

European shares decline as escalating Middle East tensions and tech stock selloffs weigh on markets. The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.6%, while tech stocks led declines. Despite some strong earnings, the sector suffered losses. Luxury markets showed some gains, but tourism was impacted by regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:52 IST
European Markets Waver Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Selloff
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European shares opened lower on Friday, poised for weekly losses as global tensions and a tech selloff took a toll on market sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% to 639.94 points by 0707 GMT, set for a modest weekly loss as investors shifted away from semiconductor stocks due to concerns over high valuations.

Despite strong forecasts from leading companies like chip equipment maker ASML and Taiwan's TSMC, the tech sector in Asia and Wall Street remained weak. Europe's tech sector saw a 2.3% drop, leading sectoral declines with Soitec down 3.6% and ASMI and ASML each dropping over 4%.

Meanwhile, sectors that have underperformed, such as luxury, showed gains on the STOXX index, climbing about 3% this week. However, British luxury brand Burberry's shares fell 1.7% despite reporting strong sales, as Middle East conflicts impacted tourism spending in Europe. Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab rose 3.4% after an unexpected increase in second-quarter operating profit, driven by strong demand. Tensions in the Gulf further pushed oil prices higher as Iran launched new attacks on U.S. facilities.

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