India's Hydrogen Train Revolution: Setting Tracks to a Green Future

India celebrates the launch of its first hydrogen-powered train, marking a significant technological milestone in Jind, Haryana. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded the country's leadership for pioneering this innovation, while Haryana CM emphasized its alignment with the government's commitment to green energy and a developed India. The project supports clean energy goals and the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:00 IST
India's Hydrogen Train Revolution: Setting Tracks to a Green Future
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a move heralded as a significant technological advancement, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's first hydrogen-powered train in Jind, Haryana, on Friday. Vaishnaw credited visionary national leadership for this indigenous innovation, positioning India among a select group of countries with advanced hydrogen technology expertise.

Marking this milestone, the Minister expressed pride in India's self-reliance, remarking, "Today is a historic day when we have achieved a huge technological achievement because of the country's leadership to develop hydrogen technology in the country." Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the event a 'golden chapter' in India's development narrative, reinforcing the government's dedication to green energy and 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

Addressing the media, Saini underscored the project's significance as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment toward a carbon-free future. This initiative, he said, not only underscores the leadership's vision for a 'New India' but also places Haryana at the forefront of clean energy innovation. The train symbolizes more than just a new addition to the rail network, representing a robust system and infrastructure requisite for sustainable hydrogen-powered rail operations while supporting the National Green Hydrogen Mission and net-zero carbon objectives.

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