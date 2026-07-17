India's Hydrogen Train Revolution: Setting Tracks to a Green Future

In a move heralded as a significant technological advancement, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's first hydrogen-powered train in Jind, Haryana, on Friday. Vaishnaw credited visionary national leadership for this indigenous innovation, positioning India among a select group of countries with advanced hydrogen technology expertise.

Marking this milestone, the Minister expressed pride in India's self-reliance, remarking, "Today is a historic day when we have achieved a huge technological achievement because of the country's leadership to develop hydrogen technology in the country." Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the event a 'golden chapter' in India's development narrative, reinforcing the government's dedication to green energy and 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

Addressing the media, Saini underscored the project's significance as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment toward a carbon-free future. This initiative, he said, not only underscores the leadership's vision for a 'New India' but also places Haryana at the forefront of clean energy innovation. The train symbolizes more than just a new addition to the rail network, representing a robust system and infrastructure requisite for sustainable hydrogen-powered rail operations while supporting the National Green Hydrogen Mission and net-zero carbon objectives.