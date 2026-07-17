China Urges U.S. to Withdraw Discriminatory Visa Regulations

China issued a strong demand for the United States to repeal new 'discriminatory' visa regulations on Friday, stating it might consider reciprocal actions.

A spokesperson from China's foreign ministry, Lin Jian, expressed disapproval of the U.S. policy, suggesting it is against mutual interests.

The U.S. government implemented tighter visa controls on Thursday, affecting foreign students, cultural exchange visitors, and journalists, notably reducing Chinese journalists' stays to just 90 days.