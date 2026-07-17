China Urges U.S. to Withdraw Discriminatory Visa Regulations

China has called on the United States to retract newly imposed visa regulations deemed 'discriminatory.' China has expressed its stance against these measures, seeing them as counterproductive. The U.S. has reduced the visa duration for certain categories including Chinese journalists to 90 days, prompting China's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:02 IST
China Urges U.S. to Withdraw Discriminatory Visa Regulations
  • Country:
  • China

China issued a strong demand for the United States to repeal new 'discriminatory' visa regulations on Friday, stating it might consider reciprocal actions.

A spokesperson from China's foreign ministry, Lin Jian, expressed disapproval of the U.S. policy, suggesting it is against mutual interests.

The U.S. government implemented tighter visa controls on Thursday, affecting foreign students, cultural exchange visitors, and journalists, notably reducing Chinese journalists' stays to just 90 days.

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