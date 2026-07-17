ISRO Curtails Scientist Resignations Amid Key Mission Developments

The Department of Space has tightened its policies concerning the resignation and voluntary retirement of Group 'A' Scientific and Technical personnel within the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A recent Office Memorandum highlighted concern over an increasing number of such requests from scientists engaged in significant national projects like the Gaganyaan mission.

According to the memorandum issued on July 14, this trend in exit requests has adversely impacted the progress of critical missions. Previously, ISRO's centre directors and unit heads had the authority to accept resignations, but this decentralized process will no longer be routine for key personnel amid ongoing projects of national importance.

The revised policy mandates that any retirement or resignation requests from personnel associated with pivotal missions be escalated to the Department of Space. Directors and unit heads must provide comprehensive recommendations when forwarding these requests, ensuring thorough oversight and adherence to the newly-approved guidelines.