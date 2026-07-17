ISRO Curtails Scientist Resignations Amid Key Mission Developments

The Department of Space has updated procedures for handling ISRO staff resignations. Amid rising voluntary retirements, particularly from key missions like Gaganyaan, resignations will not be readily accepted. Requests must now be reviewed with recommendations from department heads, with heightened emphasis on maintaining project integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:08 IST
ISRO Curtails Scientist Resignations Amid Key Mission Developments
ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru (Photo: ISRO's website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Space has tightened its policies concerning the resignation and voluntary retirement of Group 'A' Scientific and Technical personnel within the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A recent Office Memorandum highlighted concern over an increasing number of such requests from scientists engaged in significant national projects like the Gaganyaan mission.

According to the memorandum issued on July 14, this trend in exit requests has adversely impacted the progress of critical missions. Previously, ISRO's centre directors and unit heads had the authority to accept resignations, but this decentralized process will no longer be routine for key personnel amid ongoing projects of national importance.

The revised policy mandates that any retirement or resignation requests from personnel associated with pivotal missions be escalated to the Department of Space. Directors and unit heads must provide comprehensive recommendations when forwarding these requests, ensuring thorough oversight and adherence to the newly-approved guidelines.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

How Nepal's Digital Payment Strategy Can Drive MSME Growth, Trade and Economic Competitiveness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026