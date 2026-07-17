New Direct Delhi-Daman Flight Lifts Regional Growth Hopes

The launch of a new direct flight service between Daman and Delhi is poised to significantly impact business, tourism, and investment in the Union Territory. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Alliance Air has commenced its first scheduled commercial flight from the newly unveiled NAMO Airport, marking a milestone in regional connectivity.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the Daman-Delhi-Daman flight, heralding Daman's initial direct air link. The minister emphasized that the service will greatly enhance connectivity for industrial and tourism sectors while reducing the travel time to the national capital to just 2.5 hours.

The economic implications are notable, as the Daman region hosts over 7,000 industries and an additional 15,000-plus industries operate nearby in Vapi and Valsad. Enhanced air connectivity is expected to drive business growth, attract investments, and generate employment for local youth.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 124 crore on a 25-acre site with Rs 88 crore reimbursed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the terminal spans 3,700 square meters and can accommodate 14 ATR flights daily, with an annual passenger handling capacity of 3.67 lakh.

Tourism prospects are also in sharp focus, with Daman drawing nearly 20 lakh tourists annually. There's an ambition to extend the runway, facilitating larger aircraft operations to cities like Mumbai and Surat, and opening new avenues for the fishing community and marine product markets.

The minister noted the extension of the UDAN scheme for another decade. With a Rs 29,000 crore outlay, it aims for 100 new airports and 200 helipads, reinforcing regional aviation networks. NAMO Airport's inaugural flight represents a key step in integrating smaller cities into India's aviation framework.

Pricing for the Delhi-Daman route ranges from Rs 6,000-6,500, promising affordable connectivity for passengers keen on exploring the region's offerings. (ANI)