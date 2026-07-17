Charting a New Wave: India’s Port Expansion Fueled by Container Growth

Indian ports are forecasted to experience significant growth, primarily driven by robust container traffic amidst favorable macroeconomic conditions and increased domestic consumption. Motilal Oswal's report anticipates container volumes will grow at a 7-9 percent CAGR from FY26 to FY28, diverging from other commodities like coal that are expected to see a decline.

Coal traffic is projected to decrease by 2-4 percent, attributed to a boost in domestic production, renewable energy proliferation, and import substitution. In contrast, Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) traffic is set for a moderate 2-4 percent CAGR, alongside a recovery in iron ore traffic at 5-7 percent, driven by increased coastal transport to domestic steel plants.

The report underscores the strong performance of India's major ports in FY26, with cargo volumes rising approximately 7 percent year-on-year. Despite a modest growth of 1.4 percent in non-major ports, initiatives like Sagarmala and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, supported by private investments and policy support, aim to transform India into a global maritime hub.