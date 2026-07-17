Charting a New Wave: India’s Port Expansion Fueled by Container Growth

Indian ports are poised for significant growth, driven by increasing container traffic and favorable economic conditions. A report by Motilal Oswal highlights the divergence in commodity volumes with declining coal but rising iron ore and POL traffic. Policy support and infrastructure development are essential for maximizing potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:04 IST
Charting a New Wave: India’s Port Expansion Fueled by Container Growth
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian ports are forecasted to experience significant growth, primarily driven by robust container traffic amidst favorable macroeconomic conditions and increased domestic consumption. Motilal Oswal's report anticipates container volumes will grow at a 7-9 percent CAGR from FY26 to FY28, diverging from other commodities like coal that are expected to see a decline.

Coal traffic is projected to decrease by 2-4 percent, attributed to a boost in domestic production, renewable energy proliferation, and import substitution. In contrast, Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) traffic is set for a moderate 2-4 percent CAGR, alongside a recovery in iron ore traffic at 5-7 percent, driven by increased coastal transport to domestic steel plants.

The report underscores the strong performance of India's major ports in FY26, with cargo volumes rising approximately 7 percent year-on-year. Despite a modest growth of 1.4 percent in non-major ports, initiatives like Sagarmala and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, supported by private investments and policy support, aim to transform India into a global maritime hub.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

How Nepal's Digital Payment Strategy Can Drive MSME Growth, Trade and Economic Competitiveness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026