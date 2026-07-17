British Man Charged Over Iran Espionage Links

British authorities have charged a 39-year-old man, Vahid Aberi, with allegedly aiding Iran's intelligence service, underscoring a growing series of incidents linked to Tehran and national security offenses.

The suspect was apprehended in Liverpool, and related searches were conducted in Birmingham. UK security officials caution about Iran's use of criminal proxies for hostile acts within the country.

This development coincides with Britain's recent ban on support for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. While no direct threats have been identified, authorities are increasingly intervening in suspected foreign intelligence operations.