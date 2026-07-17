British Man Charged Over Iran Espionage Links

A 39-year-old man, Vahid Aberi, has been charged by British police for allegedly assisting Iran's intelligence service. The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about Tehran's use of criminal proxies for hostile activities in the UK. This follows Britain's ban on support for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:16 IST
British Man Charged Over Iran Espionage Links
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British authorities have charged a 39-year-old man, Vahid Aberi, with allegedly aiding Iran's intelligence service, underscoring a growing series of incidents linked to Tehran and national security offenses.

The suspect was apprehended in Liverpool, and related searches were conducted in Birmingham. UK security officials caution about Iran's use of criminal proxies for hostile acts within the country.

This development coincides with Britain's recent ban on support for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. While no direct threats have been identified, authorities are increasingly intervening in suspected foreign intelligence operations.

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