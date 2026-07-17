BRS Set to Challenge Congress Amidst 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha' Delays

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is preparing to take legal action regarding delays in obtaining necessary permissions for its proposed 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha' at Saroornagar Stadium. Party insiders reveal the event is set for July 18, intending to emphasize perceived failings of the Congress government in delivering on employment and student welfare promises.

With significant arrangements underway, the BRS is urging participation from unemployed youth and students. The party has raised concerns over the procrastination in granting approval for the public meeting, which they insist will be peaceful. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) is expected to lead the address.

On Thursday, KTR strongly criticized the Telangana Congress government, stating that it had fundamentally lost public trust long before completing half of its term. Addressing a cadre of party leaders and representatives, KTR accused the Congress of defaulting on its electoral promises, thereby losing the faith of all societal sectors. He highlighted growing opposition due to the government's failure in fulfilling its commitments, alleging a shift in focus towards corruption and administrative mismanagement.

KTR further asserted that even internal surveys conducted by the state government indicate profound public dissatisfaction with the Congress's performance. He contended that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's governance burdens citizens and warned that the Congress's tenure is nearing its end. Frustration, he suggested, prompted reckless statements from the Chief Minister.