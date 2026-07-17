BRS Set to Challenge Congress Amidst 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha' Delays

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) plans to go to court over delayed permissions for its 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha' at Saroornagar Stadium. The meeting aims to spotlight what BRS claims as Congress's failures in job and student welfare promises. BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticizes the Congress government for broken commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:22 IST
BRS Set to Challenge Congress Amidst 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha' Delays
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is preparing to take legal action regarding delays in obtaining necessary permissions for its proposed 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha' at Saroornagar Stadium. Party insiders reveal the event is set for July 18, intending to emphasize perceived failings of the Congress government in delivering on employment and student welfare promises.

With significant arrangements underway, the BRS is urging participation from unemployed youth and students. The party has raised concerns over the procrastination in granting approval for the public meeting, which they insist will be peaceful. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) is expected to lead the address.

On Thursday, KTR strongly criticized the Telangana Congress government, stating that it had fundamentally lost public trust long before completing half of its term. Addressing a cadre of party leaders and representatives, KTR accused the Congress of defaulting on its electoral promises, thereby losing the faith of all societal sectors. He highlighted growing opposition due to the government's failure in fulfilling its commitments, alleging a shift in focus towards corruption and administrative mismanagement.

KTR further asserted that even internal surveys conducted by the state government indicate profound public dissatisfaction with the Congress's performance. He contended that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's governance burdens citizens and warned that the Congress's tenure is nearing its end. Frustration, he suggested, prompted reckless statements from the Chief Minister.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

How Nepal's Digital Payment Strategy Can Drive MSME Growth, Trade and Economic Competitiveness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026