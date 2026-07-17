Beijing Leads Global AI Revolution: Xi Jinping's Bold Vision

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared China's ambition to lead a new global AI order. He promoted open-source technology, challenged U.S. dominance, and emphasized cooperation with developing nations, positioning China as a pivotal force in AI governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:17 IST
Beijing Leads Global AI Revolution: Xi Jinping's Bold Vision
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping proclaimed China as a trailblazer in global AI governance during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Stressing the importance of open-source technology, Xi challenged U.S. dominance—a pivotal move positioning China as a vital player in AI regulation.

In his address, Xi urged countries to embrace open-source AI, framing it as a key global public good. He called for international cooperation, particularly with developing nations, to avoid inequalities in AI access. This marks China's strategic push to shape AI standards and governance beyond Western influence.

Xi's focus on AI diplomacy aligns with China's initiative to strengthen ties with major blocs in the Global South. On the backdrop of growing tension with the U.S., China's strategic AI diplomacy emphasizes its ambition to be at the forefront of international AI regulation, further exemplified by the newly formed World AI Cooperation Organisation.

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