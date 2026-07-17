EPFO's 'VISHWAS, 2026': A Landmark Scheme for Dispute Resolution

The EPFO introduces 'VISHWAS, 2026', a digital scheme to resolve long-standing disputes over damages and penalties. It encourages compliance and reduces litigation through recalculated penalties and mandatory interest payments. Available for six months, it offers a simplified digital application process for employers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:32 IST
EPFO's 'VISHWAS, 2026': A Landmark Scheme for Dispute Resolution
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has unveiled 'VISHWAS, 2026', a one-time scheme aimed at resolving ongoing disputes related to damages and penalties. This initiative seeks to streamline processes through a digital platform, fostering voluntary compliance while significantly cutting down on litigation issues.

'VISHWAS, 2026' officially commenced on June 29, 2026, and will be operational for a six-month period. It targets disputes concerning damage levies under Section 14B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, as well as penalties under Section 128 of the Code on Social Security, 2020. The scheme covers various dispute categories, including those awaiting judgment, ongoing recoveries, unissued final order notices, and preemptively addressed cases.

For effective resolution, the EPFO will adjust the damages and penalties applied to defaults before June 14, 2024, offering reduced rates based on the duration of defaults. Employers intending to seek relief need to settle all interest owed before filing applications via the EPFO Employer Portal. New VISHWAS cells are being established at EPFO's various offices to ensure efficient execution, aiming to provide a seamless digital experience and a litigation-free social security framework.

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