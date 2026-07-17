Global Stock Turmoil: Chipmaker Selloff Sparks Market Jitters

A sweeping selloff among chipmakers rippled through global stock markets on Friday, unsettling investors and inciting major losses across Asian indices. European markets were not spared, with the STOXX 600 dipping 0.7% after a reassessment of the sustainability of the AI-driven rally.

Middle East unrest compounded the strain on market sentiment, contributing to higher oil prices and inflation concerns. Taiwan's market faced severe declines, while major indices in China and Hong Kong also sank. The European tech sector, though less affected, saw some volatility.

Strong earnings reports from Taiwan's TSMC and equipment supplier ASML did little to stabilize markets. In the U.S., futures pointed to further declines, while rising oil prices and mixed Fed rate predictions added more layers to the economic landscape's complexity.