PayPal Board Considers $53 Billion Bid From Stripe and Advent

PayPal's board is assessing a $53 billion acquisition proposal by rival Stripe and private equity firm Advent International. The bid, perceived as undervaluing PayPal, faces regulatory and financing hurdles. Sources indicate the payment giant's board may enter negotiations over its future, highlighting complexities in the potential deal.

Amid PayPal's competition with Apple Pay and Google Pay, the proposed acquisition aims to merge Stripe and PayPal, creating a massive global online payments entity. Management's focus on reviving PayPal's stock price further complicates the offer’s attractiveness, despite offering a price premium, according to insiders.

Stripe and Advent have prepared a combined $17 billion equity offer. While evaluating the bid, PayPal's board also considers financing certainty and potential completion timeline challenges. Stripe and Advent continue efforts to address these concerns, seeking to finalize a deal, although negotiations might be protracted.