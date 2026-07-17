Revving Up: India's Bid to Bring Back Formula One

India's government is making significant strides towards resolving tax and regulatory hurdles to revive the Formula One race at the Buddh International Circuit, New Delhi, by 2028. This initiative comes more than a decade after the event was discontinued due to similar challenges.

The Indian Grand Prix, which debuted in 2011, was shelved after its 2013 edition, largely due to taxation and regulatory disputes. Recently, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya engaged with stakeholders, including potential track owners the Adani Group and representatives from India's motorsports federation, to form a task force aimed at bringing the race back.

A ministry insider revealed that the task force would prioritize navigating the complex tax and regulatory landscape affecting motorsport revival, with assistance from India's tax authorities and government think tanks for inter-ministerial coordination. Although the Adani Group has not commented officially, CEO Karan Adani has confirmed personal involvement in attracting Formula One back to India.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali acknowledged a keen interest in reinstating the race in India but emphasized the need for extensive groundwork. Domenicali stressed the importance of finding suitable promoters and timing, indicating that immediate renewal is unlikely.