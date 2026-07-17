Revving Up: India's Bid to Bring Back Formula One

India is working to overcome tax and regulatory barriers to revive Formula One racing at the Buddh International Circuit by 2028. The Indian GP, held from 2011 to 2013, faced hurdles that led to its discontinuation. A governmental task force will address these challenges and aid in the revival effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:58 IST
Revving Up: India's Bid to Bring Back Formula One
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's government is making significant strides towards resolving tax and regulatory hurdles to revive the Formula One race at the Buddh International Circuit, New Delhi, by 2028. This initiative comes more than a decade after the event was discontinued due to similar challenges.

The Indian Grand Prix, which debuted in 2011, was shelved after its 2013 edition, largely due to taxation and regulatory disputes. Recently, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya engaged with stakeholders, including potential track owners the Adani Group and representatives from India's motorsports federation, to form a task force aimed at bringing the race back.

A ministry insider revealed that the task force would prioritize navigating the complex tax and regulatory landscape affecting motorsport revival, with assistance from India's tax authorities and government think tanks for inter-ministerial coordination. Although the Adani Group has not commented officially, CEO Karan Adani has confirmed personal involvement in attracting Formula One back to India.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali acknowledged a keen interest in reinstating the race in India but emphasized the need for extensive groundwork. Domenicali stressed the importance of finding suitable promoters and timing, indicating that immediate renewal is unlikely.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026