Tensions Escalate in Middle East: U.S. and Iran Clash Over Critical Straits

Tensions between the United States and Iran have reached a new high, as both nations engage in a series of retaliatory strikes. The U.S. expanded its bombing campaign on Iran, targeting bridges and an airport, prompting Tehran to hit U.S. bases across the Middle East.

The conflict has significantly impacted global energy supplies, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for Middle Eastern oil. Iranian forces have announced the closure of the strait, while Washington has reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports.

Both sides have continued to test escalation limits following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement. The international community watches anxiously as the situation threatens to devolve into full-scale war, potentially exacerbating the global energy crisis and destabilizing the region further.